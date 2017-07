ISS OK to 10 vaccinations not 12 (2)

Rome, July 4 - The Higher Health Institute on Tuesday came out in favour of a bill amended by the Senate health committee to make 10 vaccinations, and not 12 as originally planned, compulsory for school entry up to the age of six. It recommended boosting recommendations for four vaccines: against meningococcus B and C, pneumococcus and rotavirus. Responding to a vaccinations emergency, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin recently made the vaccinations obligatory for school admissions.