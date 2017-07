Fresh TAP clashes in Puglia

Bari, July 4 - Fresh clashes occurred overnight at Melendugno in Puglia, site of an Italian part of the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) taking Caspian natural gas to Europe. Some 200 protesters, who have been camped out since March, again tried to stop the removal of olive trees to allow construction. But police pushed them back and 42 olive trees were removed. The trees will be replanted once construction is complete.