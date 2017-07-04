Prosecutors ask Ilaria Alpi case be dropped

Rome, July 4 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday requested that an investigation into the murders of RAI journalist Ilaria Alpi and her cameraman Miran Hrovatin on March 20, 1994 in Mogadishu, Somalia, be shelved. The prosecutors said it was impossible to track down the killers and establish their motive and said there was no evidence of attempts to throw investigations off track. A preliminary investigations judge will decide whether the case is dropped.