Rome

Prosecutors ask Ilaria Alpi case be dropped

Impossible to establish motive, killers of 1994 Somalia murders

Prosecutors ask Ilaria Alpi case be dropped

Rome, July 4 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday requested that an investigation into the murders of RAI journalist Ilaria Alpi and her cameraman Miran Hrovatin on March 20, 1994 in Mogadishu, Somalia, be shelved. The prosecutors said it was impossible to track down the killers and establish their motive and said there was no evidence of attempts to throw investigations off track. A preliminary investigations judge will decide whether the case is dropped.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gettonopoli, ecco la sentenza

Inchiesta gettonopoli, condannati tutti i consiglieri

di Nuccio Anselmo

Violento rogo nella pineta spaventa i bagnanti

Violento rogo nella pineta spaventa i bagnanti

Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo

Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo

di Rosaria Marrella

Blitz contro vertici della 'ndrangheta, 116 fermi

Blitz contro i vertici
della 'ndrangheta, 116 fermi

Scontro tra auto a Giampilieri, quattro feriti

Scontro tra auto a Giampilieri, quattro feriti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33