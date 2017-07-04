EU OK to 5.4 bn MPS State aid (2)

Brussels, July 4 - The European Commission on Tuesday approved 5.4 billion euros in State aid for the precautionary recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank after the in-principle accord reached on June 1 by Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. "The two conditions for this agreement are now both fulfilled, namely the European Central Bank has confirmed that MPS is solvent and meets capital requirements, and Italy has obtained a formal commitment from private investors to purchase the bank's non-performing loan portfolio." The Commission said that in order to approve Italy's support for the troubled Tuscan lender, "MPS's shareholders and junior creditors have contributed €4.3 billion to limit the use of taxpayer money as required by EU state aid rules". The restructuring of MPS will be completed in five years during which the bank plans to "re-orient its business model".