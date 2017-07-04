Bill for self-certification for first 3 days off sick

Rome
04/07/2017
Rome, July 4 - A bill that would make it possible for employees to present self-certification for the first three days off sick has been presented to the Senate's constitutional affairs committee by Mixed Group lawmaker Maurizio Romani. The bill is based on a proposal by the federation of Italy's guilds of surgeons and dentists, FNOMCEO. If passed, an employee will be able to tell his doctor he is taking time off for a minor illness, rather than having to be examined, and the physician will simply communicate this via a telecommunications system to social security agency INPS and the employer.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Inchiesta gettonopoli, condannati tutti i consiglieri
di Nuccio Anselmo
Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo
di Rosaria Marrella
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online