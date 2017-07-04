Bill for self-certification for first 3 days off sick

Rome, July 4 - A bill that would make it possible for employees to present self-certification for the first three days off sick has been presented to the Senate's constitutional affairs committee by Mixed Group lawmaker Maurizio Romani. The bill is based on a proposal by the federation of Italy's guilds of surgeons and dentists, FNOMCEO. If passed, an employee will be able to tell his doctor he is taking time off for a minor illness, rather than having to be examined, and the physician will simply communicate this via a telecommunications system to social security agency INPS and the employer.