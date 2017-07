Youth gang 'raped 12-year-old girl' (2)

Bari, July 4 - Police in Bari said Tuesday they had uncovered a gang of youths who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl for months. The alleged gang was composed of two 17-year-olds, one 15-year-old, and two 13-year-olds who are too young to be prosecuted, police said. Police said they identified the teens after a complaint from the girl's parents. The girl told police she had been forced to have sex repeatedly by being threatened that the gang would post a video of her to social networks. Evidence has reportedly been found on their cellphones.