Romeo gets house arrest in CONSIP probe (2)

Rome, July 4 - Alfredo Romeo, the Campania businessman at the centre of a probe into graft at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, was granted house arrest Tuesday. Romeo, arrested on March 1 along with former CONSIP manager Marco Gasparri, is waiting for an electronic bracelet to be fitted, sources said. A fast-track trial against Romeo is set to start in October. Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, and Sports Minister Luca Lotti are under investigation in the probe. Renzi is being probed for influence-peddling and Lotti for revealing judicial secrets.