Some 5.8 mn pensioners on under 1,000 euros a mth - INPS (2)

Rome, July 4 - Around 5.8 million Italian pensioners have State pensions of under 1,000 euros a month, 37.5% of the total, INPS said in its annual report on Tuesday. The pensions and social security agency said that the percentage on under 1,000 euros a month rises to 46.8% for women and drops to 27.1% for men. INPS chief Tito Boeri called for the introduction of a minimum salary and said closing Italy's borders to migrants would cost INPS's coffers up to 38 billion euros in the period up to 2040. He also said that holding off changing the age to claim pensions in view of higher life expectancy was "not a measure that favours young people".