2 mayors among 27 Puglia mafia arrests (3)

Taranto, July 4 - Two Puglian mayors were among the local administrators and politicians among 27 arrests in three towns between Taranto and Brindisi in a probe into the Puglian mafia Tuesday. Avetrana Mayor Antonio Minò is under investigation for external mafia association while Erchie Mayor Giuseppe Margheriti is being probed for other offences, along with a former councillor at Manduria who is being probed for mafia vote buying. The suspected clan, police said, aimed to form a "power centre" able to forge links with institutions and civil society via its ability to infiltrate the local economic and business fabric. Police said it operated in various sectors, from landing public contracts to extortion, from racketeering in earth-moving firms to money laundering, creating a climate of intimidation among numerous local administrators who were subjected to mafia power. Some 200 police were involved in the operation, along with a helicopter. The Puglian Mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia behind 'Ndrangheta in Calabria, Sicily's Cosa Nostra and Campania's Camorra.