UN calls for code of conduct for all, not just NGOs (2)

Brussels
04/07/2017
Brussels, July 4 - UNHCR special envoy Vincent Cochetel on Tuesday said Italy's idea of a code of conduct for migrant-rescuing NGOs off Libya should be extended to all types of ships, including merchant and navy vessels. "Why a code of conduct for NGOs? For the rescues? They're doing a good job. For landings: There are obligations from law and the international conventions that govern them. If we want to talk about a code of conduct, let's have it for all", he said. Cochtel said the obligation to save lives at sea "cannot be touched". He said NGO ships saved 41% of lives in the central Mediterranean and said charges of collusion between NGOs and traffickers had not been tested, still less proven.
