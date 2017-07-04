Brussels

UN calls for code of conduct for all, not just NGOs (2)

'They're doing a good job' says UNHCR's Cochetel

UN calls for code of conduct for all, not just NGOs (2)

Brussels, July 4 - UNHCR special envoy Vincent Cochetel on Tuesday said Italy's idea of a code of conduct for migrant-rescuing NGOs off Libya should be extended to all types of ships, including merchant and navy vessels. "Why a code of conduct for NGOs? For the rescues? They're doing a good job. For landings: There are obligations from law and the international conventions that govern them. If we want to talk about a code of conduct, let's have it for all", he said. Cochtel said the obligation to save lives at sea "cannot be touched". He said NGO ships saved 41% of lives in the central Mediterranean and said charges of collusion between NGOs and traffickers had not been tested, still less proven.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gettonopoli, ecco la sentenza

Inchiesta gettonopoli, condannati tutti i consiglieri

di Nuccio Anselmo

Violento rogo nella pineta spaventa i bagnanti

Violento rogo nella pineta spaventa i bagnanti

Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo

Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo

di Rosaria Marrella

Blitz contro vertici della 'ndrangheta, 116 fermi

Blitz contro i vertici
della 'ndrangheta, 116 fermi

Scontro tra auto a Giampilieri, quattro feriti

Scontro tra auto a Giampilieri, quattro feriti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33