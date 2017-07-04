Translation of Pope's message to ANSA for Infomigrants.net

Rome, July 4 - The following is ANSA's translation of Pope Francis's letter to ANSA Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu for the Infomigrants.net portal, a news service for migrants produced with European partners France Media Monde and Deutsche Welle. "I learned with pleasure of the significant project of the new INFOMIGRANTS.NET portal, which this agency has created in collaboration with other networks, to deliver a flow of digital information at the service of migrants online. "I wish to express my sincere appreciation for this important initiative and I hope that, on one hand, it helps the integration of these people with a dutiful respect of the laws of the countries that receive them, and, on the other, that it raises within society renewed commitment for an authentic culture of reception and solidarity. "The presence of so many brothers and sisters who experience the tragedy of immigration is an opportunity for human growth, for encounter and for dialogue between cultures, in view of the promotion and peace and fraternity between peoples. "I am close with affection and encouragement to those institutions, associations and individuals who open up wisely to the migratory phenomenon with interventions of support, bearing witness to the human and Christian values that are the base of European civilization. "I guarantee my prayers, invoking the protection of God, father of everyone, so that He is a journey companion of those who are forced to leave their homeland due to armed conflicts, terrorist attacks, famine, oppressive regimes. May these migrants meet brothers and sisters under every sky, who share with them the bread and hope of the common path. "From the Vatican, June 14, 2017"