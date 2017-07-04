Helping migrants founding value of Europe-Pope tells ANSA (2)

Rome, July 4 - Pope Francis called for Europe to help migrants in a message sent to ANSA for the Infomigrants.net portal, a news service for migrants produced with European partners France Media Monde and Deutsche Welle. "I am close with affection and encouragement to those institutions, associations and individuals who open up wisely to the migratory phenomenon with interventions of support, bearing witness to the human and Christian values that are the base of European civilization," he said. "I wish to express my sincere appreciation for this important initiative and I hope that, on one hand, it helps the integration of these people with a dutiful respect of the laws of the countries that receive them, and, on the other, that it raises within society renewed commitment for an authentic culture of reception and solidarity".