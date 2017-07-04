Immigration opportunity for peace, pope tells ANSA

Rome, July 4 - Pope Francis said migration can be an opportunity in a message sent to ANSA for the Infomigrants.net portal, a news service for migrants produced with European partners France Media Monde and Deutsche Welle. "The presence of so many brothers and sisters who experience the tragedy of immigration is an opportunity for human growth, for encounter and for dialogue between cultures, in view of the promotion and peace and fraternity between peoples," the Argentine pontiff said.