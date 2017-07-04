Immigration opportunity for peace, pope tells ANSA

Rome
04/07/2017
Rome, July 4 - Pope Francis said migration can be an opportunity in a message sent to ANSA for the Infomigrants.net portal, a news service for migrants produced with European partners France Media Monde and Deutsche Welle. "The presence of so many brothers and sisters who experience the tragedy of immigration is an opportunity for human growth, for encounter and for dialogue between cultures, in view of the promotion and peace and fraternity between peoples," the Argentine pontiff said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Inchiesta gettonopoli, condannati tutti i consiglieri
di Nuccio Anselmo
Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo
di Rosaria Marrella
Superenalotto, centra il "5" e vince oltre 200.000 euro
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online