Migrant integration with respect for law -Pope to ANSA

Rome, July 4 - Pope Francis said it was necessary to help asylum seekers integrate in a message sent to ANSA for the Infomigrants.net portal, a news service for migrants produced with European partners France Media Monde and Deutsche Welle. "I wish to express my sincere appreciation for this important initiative and I hope that, on one hand, it helps the integration of these people with a dutiful respect of the laws of the countries that receive them, and, on the other, that it raises within society renewed commitment for an authentic culture of reception and solidarity".