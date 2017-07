Catania Cosa Nostra operation sees 54 arrested

Catania, July 4 - Province of Catania Carabinieri police on Tuesday were executing 54 arrest warrants in an anti-mafia operation against the San Giovanni Galermo group of Cosa Nostra, sources said. The group is among those considered most reliable by the boss Benedetto Santapaola, sources said. Over 200 Carabinieri took part in the operation. The arrested people are suspected of crimes including mafia association, drug trafficking, extortion and robbery. The investigation uncovered an alleged drugs ring doing business of 40,000 euros a week and many episodes of extortion against entrepreneurs and shop keepers.