Austria 'ready to deploy troops at Brenner' (2)

Rome
04/07/2017
Rome, July 4 - Austrian Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil has said Vienna is ready to deploy up to 750 troops at its border at the Brenner Pass "very soon" unless the flow of migrants from Italy diminishes, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported Tuesday. "I think that border controls will be activated very soon and an army deployment will be necessary," Doskozil was quoted as saying. He added that the measure will be "indispensable if the flow of migrants from Italy does not diminish". European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, on the other hand, said Tuesday that the EU's pledges of support for Italy with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis will not remain just words. He told a plenary session of the European Parliament that, with measures it will approve Tuesday, the Commission will "show with deeds that we want to keep showing solidarity, especially with Italy, which is displaying a heroic attitude. Solidarity is an obligation". The college of commissioners is set to discuss management of asylum seekers later on Tuesday.
