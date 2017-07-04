We'll show Italy solidarity with deeds - Juncker (2)

Brussels, July 4 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday that the EU's pledges of support for Italy with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis will not remain just words. He told a plenary session of the European Parliament that, with measures it will approve Tuesday, the Commission will "show with deeds that we want to keep showing solidarity, especially with Italy, which is displaying a heroic attitude. "Solidarity is an obligation". The college of commissioners is set to discuss management of asylum seekers later on Tuesday. Italy is demanding the EU take action to alleviate the burden, saying the massive arrival of migrants is pushing its ability to cope to the limit. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that 101,210 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean from the start of 2017 up to July 3, with 85,183 landing in Italy. It estimated that 2,247 people died at sea in this period.