Brussels

We'll show Italy solidarity with deeds - Juncker

Commission president addresses European Parliament

Brussels, July 4 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday that the EU's pledges of support for Italy with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis will not remain just words. He told a plenary session of the European Parliament that, with measures it will approve Tuesday, the Commission will "show with deeds that we want to keep showing solidarity, especially with Italy, which is displaying a heroic attitude. Solidarity is an obligation". The college of commissioners is set to discuss management of asylum seekers later on Tuesday.

