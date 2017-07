Austria 'ready to deploy troops at Brenner'

Rome, July 4 - Austrian Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil has said Vienna is ready to deploy up to 750 troops at its border at the Brenner Pass "very soon" unless the flow of migrants from Italy diminishes, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported Tuesday. "I think that border controls will be activated very soon and an army deployment will be necessary," Doskozil was quoted as saying. He added that the measure will be "indispensable if the flow of migrants from Italy does not diminish".