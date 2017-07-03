F1: No sanction for Vettel shunting Hamilton (2)

Rome, July 3 - Sebastian Vettel has apologised for shunting Lewis Hamilton in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and will face no further sanction, world motor racing governing body FIA said Monday. Ferrari's German four-time world champ came fourth ahead of Mercedes' British three-time champ in the race to stretch his lead to 14 points in the drivers' championship. Vettel got a 10-second penalty for an incident he initially blamed Hamilton for. Vettel was angry with Hamilton after the two aces' cars touched several times when the safety car was on, leading to the 10-second drive-through penalty for Vettel in an accident-strewn race surprisingly won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second and Williams' Lance Stroll third. "Hamilton braked a couple of times, you don't do that, I don't know why I got the penalty, I don't know why I got the penalty and he didn't," an angry Vettel said after the race in Baku. "It's dangerous for the one behind, I damaged my wing, you go and tell him"," he told reporters. Hamilton said "it's not true I braked suddenly" and criticised Vettel's car handling, saying "it's not the conduct you expected from a four-time world champion".