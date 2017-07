Boy, 6, drowns in swimming pool near Piacenza (2)

Piacenza, July 3 - A six-year-old boy drowned Monday at Pontenure near Piacenza, in the swimming pool of the town's sports centre, while attending a summer camp with other children. Attendants spotted Mattia in trouble in the adults' part of the pool and pulled him out unconscious. He died shortly after arriving in hospital after an hour's failed attempt to revive him by an emergency medical team. Police said an autopsy would be needed to establish cause of death. He may have died from causes other than drowning, they said.