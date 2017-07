Fantozzi represents us all says Benigni (2)

Rome, July 3 - Oscar-winning comic actor and director Ronerto Benigni on Monday said the news of Paolo Villaggio's death "enveloped my heart with sadness" and said Villaggio "was the greatest clown of his generation, a pitiless, revolutionary, liberating child." He said "Fantozzi represents us all, humiliates us and corrects us, with him all anonymous people found their Lord. he was the most unpredictable and purest person I ever met. Thank you dear Paolo, we are beholden to you for an immense joy". The pair appeared together in Federico Fellini's last film, La Voce della Luna (The Voice of the Moon), in 1990.