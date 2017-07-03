Teacher arrested for hitting kids, including disabled (2)

Rome, July 3 - A 53-year-old elementary school teacher was put under house arrest in Rome on Monday for alleged physical and psychological violence, some against six-year-old children, sources said. Children were allegedly slapped in the face and kneed in the back and, in one case, the teacher allegedly put the head of the girl with psychophysical difficulties into a trash basket. The woman was accused of the alleged violence by her colleagues and former pupils, sources said. The case is the latest in a string of similar ones across Italy over the past few years.