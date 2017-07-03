Teacher arrested for hitting kids, including disabled (2)

Rome
03/07/2017
Rome, July 3 - A 53-year-old elementary school teacher was put under house arrest in Rome on Monday for alleged physical and psychological violence, some against six-year-old children, sources said. Children were allegedly slapped in the face and kneed in the back and, in one case, the teacher allegedly put the head of the girl with psychophysical difficulties into a trash basket. The woman was accused of the alleged violence by her colleagues and former pupils, sources said. The case is the latest in a string of similar ones across Italy over the past few years.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città
di Rosaria Marrella
Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo
di Rosaria Marrella
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online