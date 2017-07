PSBR worsens in June, Veneto banks rescue weighs

Rome, July 3 - The public sector borrowing requirement rose to 8.2 billion euros in June due to the 4.8 billion euros needed to rescue Veneto banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, as well as to a delay in self-taxing revenue, the economy ministry said Monday. The PSBR hit 50.188 billion in the first six months of the year, up 22.5 on last year.