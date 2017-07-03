Cinecittà comes back into public sector, set for new life

Rome, July 3 - Rome's historic Cinecittà film studios have come back into the public sector 80 years after their creation, sources said Monday. The Istituto Luce Italian film institute, which is controlled by the economy ministry, said it had bought back the storied studios and their production facilities. The institute has presented a project aimed at revamping and relaunching the studios to Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, the sources said. The film studios on Rome's Via Tuscolana have seen numerous award-winning Italian and international productions and was closely associated with Federico Fellini. After a hiatus for some years, shooting restarted at Cinecittà two years ago on films including James Bond movie Spectre, a remake of Ben Hur, and Ben Stiller's Zoolander 2. At the the same time, a new permanent exhibition chronicling 70 years of filmmaking history opened at the site.