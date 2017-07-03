Grenfell Tower Italian victim body found (2)

Padua
03/07/2017
Padua, July 3 - The body of Gloria Trevisan, a young woman from Camposampiero near Padua who died in the Grenfell Tower blaze along with her boyfriend, both of them architects, has been found, her family's lawyer said Monday. "The family was contacted by the Italian foreign ministry on June 23 to be told the body had been identified using dental records," she said. "The relatives' silence over the news was due to the desire t wait until Marco's body was also found," she said, referring to Marco Gottardi. She said it would take some time longer to do that because there are no dental records available and a DNA test will have to be carried out.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città
di Rosaria Marrella
Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo
di Rosaria Marrella
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online