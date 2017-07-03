Grenfell Tower Italian victim body found (2)

Padua

Padua woman dies with boyfriend in blaze

Padua, July 3 - The body of Gloria Trevisan, a young woman from Camposampiero near Padua who died in the Grenfell Tower blaze along with her boyfriend, both of them architects, has been found, her family's lawyer said Monday. "The family was contacted by the Italian foreign ministry on June 23 to be told the body had been identified using dental records," she said. "The relatives' silence over the news was due to the desire t wait until Marco's body was also found," she said, referring to Marco Gottardi. She said it would take some time longer to do that because there are no dental records available and a DNA test will have to be carried out.

