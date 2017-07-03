Solid political, economic ties with Russia - Alfano

Rome
03/07/2017
Rome, July 3 - Solid political ties with Russia underlie solid economic ties and vice versa, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said after presenting Russian investment opportunities to Italian businesspeople along with Deputy Russian Premier Arkady Dvorkovic in Rome Monday. These ties have been favoured by recent visits to Moscow by President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Paolo Gentiloni, Interior Minister Marco Minitti and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, Alfano said, stressing that Russia "is not only a destination for Made in Italy products" but "we are working to boost Italian investments in Russia". Trade between the two countries exceeds 17 billion euros a year and rose 26.8% in the first quarter, Alfano said, underscoring the "significant presence" in Russia of major Italian firms like ENI, ENEL and Finmeccanica. Intense ties are also reflected in the 500,000 visas issued each year by the Italian consulates in Moscow and St Petersburg, the foreign minister said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città
di Rosaria Marrella
Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo
di Rosaria Marrella
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online