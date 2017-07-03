Solid political, economic ties with Russia - Alfano

Rome, July 3 - Solid political ties with Russia underlie solid economic ties and vice versa, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said after presenting Russian investment opportunities to Italian businesspeople along with Deputy Russian Premier Arkady Dvorkovic in Rome Monday. These ties have been favoured by recent visits to Moscow by President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Paolo Gentiloni, Interior Minister Marco Minitti and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, Alfano said, stressing that Russia "is not only a destination for Made in Italy products" but "we are working to boost Italian investments in Russia". Trade between the two countries exceeds 17 billion euros a year and rose 26.8% in the first quarter, Alfano said, underscoring the "significant presence" in Russia of major Italian firms like ENI, ENEL and Finmeccanica. Intense ties are also reflected in the 500,000 visas issued each year by the Italian consulates in Moscow and St Petersburg, the foreign minister said.