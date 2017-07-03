Migrants deal step forward, parties must help - Renzi

Rome, July 3 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday welcomed the deal the government reached with France and Germany at the weekend on the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "The agreement reached by (Interior) Minister (Marco) Minniti yesterday in Paris is a step forward," Renzi said via Facebook. "It is not the solution to all our problems but it is a real, important step forward. "I appeal to the other political parties: it is worth stopping demagogic rows to give a hand to our government, to our minister".