Rome

Migrants deal step forward, parties must help - Renzi

PD leader says demagogic rows should stop

Migrants deal step forward, parties must help - Renzi

Rome, July 3 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday welcomed the deal the government reached with France and Germany at the weekend on the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "The agreement reached by (Interior) Minister (Marco) Minniti yesterday in Paris is a step forward," Renzi said via Facebook. "It is not the solution to all our problems but it is a real, important step forward. "I appeal to the other political parties: it is worth stopping demagogic rows to give a hand to our government, to our minister".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro tra auto a Giampilieri, quattro feriti

Scontro tra auto a Giampilieri, quattro feriti

Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città

Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città

di Rosaria Marrella

Incendi, bloccata l'autostrada tra Taormina e Giardini

Incendi, riaperta l'autostrada tra Roccalumera e Giardini

Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo

Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo

di Rosaria Marrella

Un arresto per spaccio

Un arresto per spaccio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33