Migrants deal step forward, parties must help - Renzi

Rome
03/07/2017
Rome, July 3 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday welcomed the deal the government reached with France and Germany at the weekend on the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "The agreement reached by (Interior) Minister (Marco) Minniti yesterday in Paris is a step forward," Renzi said via Facebook. "It is not the solution to all our problems but it is a real, important step forward. "I appeal to the other political parties: it is worth stopping demagogic rows to give a hand to our government, to our minister".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città
di Rosaria Marrella
Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo
di Rosaria Marrella
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online