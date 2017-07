Vasco Rossi says megaconcert 'perfect storm'

Modena, July 3 - Italian rocker Vasco Rossi has called the record-breaking concert that celebrated his 40-year career in a Modena park Saturday night "a perfect storm". The concert, parts of which were beamed live by Italian State broadcaster RAI, attracted an Italian record 220,000 fans. "It's a very great satisfaction. But above all I must thank my peaceful 'gang' who invaded Modena, the capital of rock for a day," Rossi said Sunday. The concert attracted a TV audience share of 36%, rising to 48.5% when the rocker from Zocca sang one of his biggest hits, Albachiara. Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni congratulated Rossi and the police who helped make it a peaceful and secure event. Fellow rocker Luciano Ligabue, who set the previous record of almost 150,000 fans in Monza last year, said "My compliments Vasco, my compliments Modena!".