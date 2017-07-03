No acceptable number of hungry people, Gentiloni tells FAO

Rome
Rome, July 3 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that humankind must not stop tackling hunger until the scourge is completely eradicated as he addressed the opening of the 40th conference of the Rome-based United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). "There is no acceptable number of people suffering hunger and famine in the world," Gentiloni told the conference, which runs until Saturday. "Everyone must be able to achieve freedom from the need for food and Italy is on the front line, not just in terms of promoting the debate, but also for the achievement of the Zero Hunger objective". FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva said Monday that the number of hungry people in the world has increased since 2015, when it dropped under the 800 million mark to 795 million, according to the agency. Italy made nourishment and food security the theme of Milan Expo 2015 and Gentiloni said the UN's zero hunger objective will be on the agenda of the G7 Agriculture event Italy will host in Bergamo in October.
