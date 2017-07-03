Orlando says election law that gives clear winner needed

Rome, July 3 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Monday that Italy needs a new election law that ensures the winner has a working majority in parliament and called for detente between his Democratic Party (PD) and groups further to the left. Italy is set to have a general election early next year and there are fears the outcome will be inconclusive with the current systems for the Lower House and Senate, which are primarily based on proportional representation. Orlando, who unsuccessfully ran against ex-premier Matteo Renzi for leadership of the PD earlier this year, said a different climate was needed between the centre-left party and potential left-wing allies. The minister attended a Rome event at the weekend organized by former Milan Mayor Giuliano Pisapia to create a broad centre-left alliance that includes the MDP, a splinter group made up mostly of former PD members who left the party due to hostility towards Renzi. At a PD event on Saturday, meanwhile, Renzi attacked those on the left of the PD, saying they represented defeat, not victory. Some within the PD blamed the centre left's poor showing in a recent round of local elections on Renzi's refusal to form alliances with these groups. But Orlando said Monday that Pisapia and the MDP had to make concessions, and that Renzi was not the only one who had to make concessions. "They must decide. It they want to create a progressive camp and a plural coalition, they must get rid of some prejudices about the PD and start discussing issues," Orlando told RAI radio. "If they don't, they can take another road". Orlando also expressed surprise at Renzi's reported annoyance at his call for a vote of members if the PD ends up forming an alliance with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI). "The irritation is strange as everyone has excluded the possibility of there being an alliance with Berlusconi," he said. "Obviously the knots have not been unknotted enough and I hope that they are in September with a new election law that prevents the risk of unnatural agreements".