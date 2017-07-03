Molotov cocktails thrown into hotel set to host migrants

Brescia, July 3 - Two molotov cocktails were thrown into a northern Italian hotel set to host migrants at the weekend. Unknown persons used baseball bats to break a window before lobbing the petrol bombs into the lobby of the Eureka Hotel at Vobarno near Brescia, which was slated to take in 35 refugees, police said. Brescia Prefect Annunziato Vardè said after meeting Vobarno Mayor Giuseppe Lancini Monday that the migrants will not for the moment be heading to the town "because there are not the facilities for them right now." "But we will not be stopped by violence," he said.