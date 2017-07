Migrant ships docking in other countries Tallinn issue

Migranti:fonti, sbarco in altri porti Ue nodo a Tallin ++ Difficoltà anche su risorse a Fondo per l'Africa Brussels, July 3 - The ides of foreign-flagged migrant-rescuing ships docking in other European countries than Italy will be thorniest issue at next Thursday's European interior ministers' meeting in Tallinn, sources said Monday. Another key talking point will be the difficulties facing funding for the EU's emergency fund to fight the root causes of migration from Africa, to which member States have so far only contributed 89 million euros.