Former TV host Cozzi gets life for cold case murder (3)

Milan, July 3 - Former TV host Alessandro Cozzi on Monday got life for the 1998 murder of his former partner Alfredo Cappelletti, a cold case initially ruled suicide that was reopened in 2012. Cozzi is already serving 14 years for killing the head of a Milanese-area job centre, Ettore Vitiello, in 2011. The case was reopened after police found striking similarities between the two murders. The judge ordered Cozzi to pay damages of 100,000 euros to Cappelletti's wife and 200,000 to each of his two children. Cappelletti, a friend and partner of Cozzi's, was found dead with a knife in his chest. "Justice has been done," said Cappelletti's relatives.