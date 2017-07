Ferrara man strangled in Valencia (2)

Ferrara, July 3 - A 32-year-old barista from Ferrara was found strangled to death on the night of Saturday-Sunday, sources said Monday. Marcello Cenci had recently travelled to Spain for work, they said. His body, bearing signs of a violent attack, was found not far from the flat he was living in. Local police issued an international arrest warrant and a former friend of Cenci's, Eder Guadarelli, who had attacked him on several occasions, was stopped at Ventimiglia. Police said the attacks were fuelled by jealousy over a girl. Guadarelli, also from Ferrara and the same age as Cenci, is being held in an Imperia jail. photo: a Valencia beach