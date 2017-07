++ Former TV host Cozzi gets life for cold case murder ++

Milan, July 3 - Former TV host Alessandro Cozzi on Monday got life for the 1998 murder of his former partner Alfredo Cappelletti, a cold case initially ruled suicide that was reopened in 2012. Cozzi is already serving 14 years for killing the head of a Milanese-area job centre, Ettore Vitiello, in 2011. The case was reopened after police found striking similarities between the two murders.