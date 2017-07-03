Pope replaces top conservative cardinal (2)

Vatican City, July 3 - Pope Francis has replaced an outgoing conservative cardinal with a more liberal one at the head of the Vatican's doctrinal watchdog and department for clerical sex abuse. The five-year term of 69-year-old German Gerhard Ludwig, a critic of Francis's outreach to divorced Catholics, ended Sunday and the pope appointed his deputy, Spain's Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, to replace him as head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Like Francis, 73-year-old Ladaria Ferrer is a Jesuit and is reportedly more approving of the pope's more liberal statements. Noi Siamo Chiesa, an association of clerical abuse victims, said Sunday Mueller had been found "seriously wanting" in pursuing sex abuse by predator priests. La Repubblica newspaper reported Monday that Ladaria Ferrer did not report an Italian defrocked abuser priest, Father Gianni Trotta, to civilian authorities in 2012, allowing him to get a job as a youth soccer coach where he "abused a dozen kids near Foggia". La Repubblica said Ladaria Ferrer had "direct responsibility" in the case. The appointment comes a few days after Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's top money man and No.3 in the Vatican hierarchy, was given leave to return to his native Australia to face charges of historical child sex offences. Like Mueller, Pell is a doctrinal conservative. photo: Ladaria Ferrer, centre