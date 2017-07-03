Over 100,000 suspicious transactions in 2016- BoI (3)

Rome, July 3 - The annual report of the Bank of Italy's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) said Monday there were 101,065 reports of suspicious transactions in 2016. It said that this was eight times more than the level registered when the unit was established 10 years ago. It said 70% of the reports were "of interest for investigations". Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Monday that reports had "an overall value of 88 billion euros" in 2016. He said this figure increased to 150 billion "if you count operations that were only attempted". He argued the figures showed the "results of major importance achieved by the prevention system". UIF Director Claudio Clemente said Monday that the unit detected 741 reports of transactions suspected of being financing for terrorism in 2016, more than double the number registered in 2015 and six times that of 2014. He said 90% were considered of investigative interest by the police and in many cases the suspicions were confirmed.