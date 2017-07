Govt calls summit on Sicilian fires

Rome, July 3 - The Italian government on Monday called a summit at the civil protection department in Rome on a fire emergency in Sicily that has seen thousands of hectares of woodland and brush go up in smoke. Civil protection chief Fabrizio Curcio wrote a letter to Sicily Governor Rosario Crocetta saying he region was short of equipment to fight the fires and badly organised on the ground. At Grammiche, near Catania, part of the Kalatimpiati waste treatment plant has been blazing for two days.