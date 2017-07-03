'Woman may have helped Johnny the Gypsy escape'

Savona, July 3 - A woman may have helped a lifer on parole, Giuseppe Mastini aka Johnny the Gypsy, escape from 'semi-liberty' after he failed to turn up at a parole job Friday, Italian police say. Poilice said Sunday there were seeking a "Romanian woman" Mastini was seen talking to in a bar near his workplace, a prison guards' school at Cairo Montenotte near Savona. There has been no trace of Mastini, 57, since he left Fossano Prison Friday morning and failed to show at the warders' school on Friday morning. He was formally charged with going on the run on Friday evening. Mastini had been working at Cairo Montenotte for about seven months and was described locally as a "friendly guy". Mastini, who was also briefly probed for the 1975 murder of filmmaker and writer Pier Paolo Pasolini, has had a film and a song made about him. Mastini first went to jail while a young man after killing a tram driver and escaped twice, first from Casal del Marmo jail, and then from prison island of Pianosa. In summer 1983 he was arrested again, after a shoot-out with police. Four years later he obtained a furlough for good behaviour and during that furlough, in February 1987, went on a bloody trail of crimes that ended up with the arrest of his girlfriend Zaira Pochetti, who died a few years later after a long illness. Towards the end of the manhunt, Mastini stole several cars, robbed petrol stations, kidnapped a girl, Silvia Leonardi, and shot at police killing a guard, Michele Giraldi, and wounding a Carabinieri brigadier, Bruno Nolfi. He gave himself up in the countryside near Mentana outside Rome, surrounded by police. Sentenced to life in 1989, he has been in Fossano jail for several years. Pasolini was killed on November 2, 1975 by a rent boy who subsequently reversed his confession and said others had been involved. The murder remains a mystery.