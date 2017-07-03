Terror-linked transaction reports doubled - BoI

Rome
03/07/2017
Rome, July 3 - Claudio Clemente, the director of the Bank of Italy's Financial Intelligence Unit, said Monday that it detected 741 reports of transactions suspected of being financing for terrorism in 2016, more than double the number registered in 2015 and six times that of 2014. He said 90% were considered of investigative interest by the police and in many cases the suspicions were confirmed.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città
di Rosaria Marrella
Il giorno del pianto e del silenzio
di Concetta Vicinotti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online