Rome

Terror-linked transaction reports doubled - BoI

741 in 2016 says central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit

Terror-linked transaction reports doubled - BoI

Rome, July 3 - Claudio Clemente, the director of the Bank of Italy's Financial Intelligence Unit, said Monday that it detected 741 reports of transactions suspected of being financing for terrorism in 2016, more than double the number registered in 2015 and six times that of 2014. He said 90% were considered of investigative interest by the police and in many cases the suspicions were confirmed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro tra auto a Giampilieri, quattro feriti

Scontro tra auto a Giampilieri, quattro feriti

Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città

Un colpo al cuore dell'intera città

di Rosaria Marrella

Incendi, bloccata l'autostrada tra Taormina e Giardini

Incendi, riaperta l'autostrada tra Roccalumera e Giardini

Un arresto per spaccio

Un arresto per spaccio

Il giorno del pianto e del silenzio

Il giorno del pianto e del silenzio

di Concetta Vicinotti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33