Rome

Over 100,000 suspicious transactions in 2016- BoI

Central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit presents report

Rome, July 3 - The annual report of the Bank of Italy's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) said Monday there were were 101,065 reports of suspicious transactions in 2016. It said that this was eight times more that the level registered when the unit was established 10 years ago. It said 70% of the reports were "of interest for investigations".

