FAO must be able to intervene to stop hunger-Pope (2)

Vatican City, July 3 - Pope Francis said Monday that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) must be put in a position to intervene when people do not have enough to eat. "All of us realize that the intention to provide everyone with his or her daily bread is not enough. Rather, there is a need to recognize that all have a right to it and they must therefore benefit from it," the pope said in a message to the 40th conference of the Rome-based UN food agency. "If the goals we continue to propose still remain distant, that is largely dependent on the lack of a culture of solidarity, which fails to make headway amid other international activities, which often remain bound only to the pragmatism of statistics or the desire for efficiency that lacks the idea of sharing... "When a country is incapable of offering adequate responses because its degree of development, conditions of poverty, climate changes or situations of insecurity do not permit this, FAO and the other intergovernmental institutions need to be able to intervene specifically and undertake an adequate solidary action".