Strong French, German commitment on migrant relocation

Rome, July 3 - France and Germany promised to step up the relocation of asylum seekers from Italy according to a joint statement released Monday following Sunday's meeting of the interior Ministers of the three countries, Gerard Collomb, Thomas de Maizière and Marco Minniti, and European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulo. The statement said that "strong solidarity was expressed towards Italy, which is facing a growing number of arrivals". It said France and Germany pledged their "commitment to increase efforts on the issue of relocation".