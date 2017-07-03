Rules for migrant NGOs, money for Libyan coast guard

Rome, July 3 - The Paris meeting of the interior ministers of France, Germany and Italy agreed on a new code of conduct for NGOs involved in migrant rescues in the Mediterranean, economic support for the Libyan coast guard and aid to the IOM and the UNHCR to ensure the reception centres in Libya meet international standards for life conditions and human rights. It also called for a European strategy for repatriations and full implementation of the EU programme to relocate people who need protection.