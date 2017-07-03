EU must share migrant burden - Gentiloni

Rome, July 3 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that the whole EU must share the burden of the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis to prevent the strain becoming too much for Italy. "All of Italy is mobilized to face the (migrant) flows and it asks for the EU to share the burden, which it necessary if it wants to stay true to its history and its principles," Gentiloni said at the 40th FAO Conference. "It is necessary for Italy to prevent the flows becoming unsustainable and feeding hostile reactions within our social fabric".