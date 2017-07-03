Gentiloni eyes 'concrete effects' from migrant deal

Rome
03/07/2017
Rome, July 3 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that he hoped to see a deal his government reached at the weekend with France and Germany on securing greater help for Italy in managing the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis deliver results. "The Italian initiative has produced the first results and I hope that these generate concrete effects," Gentiloni said at the 40th conference of the Rome-based United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.
