Saverio, Rocco Dominello sentenced for 'Ndrangheta (2)

Turin, June 30 - A trial into infiltration by the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia into Italy's north west ened Friday with 13 sentences ranging from three to 15 years in jail. Boss Saverio Dominello got 12 years and one month and his son Rocco, a Juventus ultra accused of ticket touting, seven years and nine months. Another Juve fan, Fabio Germani, was acquitted. Juve Chairman Andrea Agnelli has denied dealing with Rocco Dominello about tickets but recalls meeting him.