Vatican city

Two figures in Vatican Museums by Raphael

Allegories on Friendship, Justice under restoration

Two figures in Vatican Museums by Raphael

Vatican city, June 30 - Two allegorical female figures portraying the virtues of Friendship and Justice in the Room of Constantine at the Vatican Museums are by Italian Renaissance master Raphael, the weekly Vatican Magazine reported on Friday. The weekly televised program broadcast the first images of Comitas, friendship in Latin, which has just been restored, and the first phase of restoration of Justice. The restoration work coordinated by Maria Ludmilla Putska under the supervision of art historian Arnold Nesselrath, the director of the museums' 15th and 16th-century art department, confirmed early modern sources attributing the figures to Raphael. photo: Raphael's Expulsion of Heliodorus from the Temple, Vatican Museums

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

di Leonardo Orlando

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori

Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori

di Rosario Pasciuto

Muore schiacciato dal trattore

Muore schiacciato dal trattore

di Alessandro Amodio

Catanzaro, l'accordo c'è, manca solo la firma

Catanzaro, l'accordo c'è: ecco i soci

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33