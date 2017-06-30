Alessandria

Bikers not allowed into patron saint's church

But bikes blessed in Piedmont town of Castellazzo Bormida

Bikers not allowed into patron saint's church

Alessandria, June 30 - Participants in the international bike meeting 'Madonnina dei Centauri' on Sunday will not be allowed into the church dedicated to their patron saint, the Beata Vergine della Creta in the Piedmont town of Castellazzo Bormida but their motorcycles will be blessed outside, Monsignor Guido Gallese, the bishop of the nearby city of Alessandria, said Friday. Bikers taking part in the meeting dedicated to the Virgin Mary had always been allowed into the sanctuary. The bishop said the decision was taken after organizers did not coordinate with the sanctuary and took decisions on their own, including setting mass times and publishing them on posters to publicize the biker meeting. "I am extremely sorry that the bikers, who have a real devotion, are involved in this situation due to the lack of sensibility of organizers", said the bishop.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

di Leonardo Orlando

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori

Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori

di Rosario Pasciuto

Muore schiacciato dal trattore

Muore schiacciato dal trattore

di Alessandro Amodio

Catanzaro, l'accordo c'è, manca solo la firma

Catanzaro, l'accordo c'è: ecco i soci

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33