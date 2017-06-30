Bikers not allowed into patron saint's church

Alessandria
30/06/2017
Alessandria, June 30 - Participants in the international bike meeting 'Madonnina dei Centauri' on Sunday will not be allowed into the church dedicated to their patron saint, the Beata Vergine della Creta in the Piedmont town of Castellazzo Bormida but their motorcycles will be blessed outside, Monsignor Guido Gallese, the bishop of the nearby city of Alessandria, said Friday. Bikers taking part in the meeting dedicated to the Virgin Mary had always been allowed into the sanctuary. The bishop said the decision was taken after organizers did not coordinate with the sanctuary and took decisions on their own, including setting mass times and publishing them on posters to publicize the biker meeting. "I am extremely sorry that the bikers, who have a real devotion, are involved in this situation due to the lack of sensibility of organizers", said the bishop.
